Young Bengals defence has been bright spot in 1-3 start

"Every guy on our defence that's been active (for a game) has played some snaps," Guenther said. "So it's like those video games those guys play — you've got a bunch of weapons in your bag, so each week it might be a different weapon to knock that opponent down. I'm happy with where we're at right now."

They've had the advantage of facing only one high-powered offence — Green Bay — and the trend will continue Sunday against the Bills.

Buffalo has been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL so far in large part because of its defence.

The Bills' offence ranks 29th in the league and hasn't totalled 300 yards in any of the past three games.

The Ravens scored on a 48-yard catch-and-run play in the opener against the Bengals. Houston rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson scrambled 49 yards for a touchdown in the second game.

Rodgers completed a 72-yard pass in overtime to set up the winning kick. Those three big plays were the defence's biggest blemishes so far.

"This past week, we really didn't do that," Vigil said. "We didn't give up any big touchdowns."

EIFERT STILL OUT: TE Tyler Eifert wasn't on the practice fields Wednesday, an indication he'll miss a third straight game with recurring back problems. He had surgery on his back last December and injured it during the second game of the season.

ROSS IMPROVED: First-round pick John Ross worked out on a side field, an improvement from last week. The receiver twisted his left knee in the final preseason game, sat out the opener, played in the second game, reinjured the knee and has missed the past two.

OTHERS LIMITED: DT Andrew Billings (shin) and TE C.J. Uzomah (knee) were among those held out. Limited were WR Brandon LaFell (knee), CB Adam "Pacman" Jones (hip), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (shoulder), TE Tyler Kroft (neck/knee) and backup QB AJ McCarron (Achilles).

By Joe Kay, The Associated Press