Georgia Tech gives Josh Pastner 1-year contract extension

ATLANTA — Josh Pastner has signed a one-year contract extension to remain Georgia Tech's coach through the 2022-23 season after exceeding expectations in his debut season.

Pastner agreed to a six-year deal with escalating annual salaries with an average value of $1.87 million per year when he was hired from Memphis on April 8, 2016. He was named Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year after leading Georgia Tech to a 21-16 record and a spot in the NIT final.

The school did not announce terms of the extension. Under terms of the original deal, Pastner, 40, will earn $1.745 million this season.

Georgia Tech's surprising first season under Pastner included three teams over ranked teams.