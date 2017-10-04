MLS playoffs taking shape in the East. West? Not so much

"We have a team with grit and character that this city can really get behind and be proud of, and we're going to need everyone behind us to make this season something special," Whitecaps President Bob Lenarduzzi said.

The Portland Timbers missed a chance to clinch last week with a 2-1 loss to the Earthquakes in San Jose. Now they're knotted with rival Seattle and Sporting KC for second place as teams jostle for position down the stretch.

In a scheduling twist, both the Timbers and the Sounders have their final two games at home.

"It's massive. I think if you look at the schedule at the start of the season, seeing two home games toward the end of the season, we'll take that," Portland defender Liam Ridgewell said.

Sporting is in an interesting position because they have four matches left in the season — but three of those games are on the road.

Overall in the West, playoff position is still a long way from being decided. Of the teams still in the race, the situation looks bleakest for the expansion Minnesota United, who would need help to make it with three games left.

GAME OF THE WEEK: There are just three league games this weekend because of the international break for World Cup qualifying. The Red Bulls host the Whitecaps, Minnesota hosts Sporting KC, and the Rapids host FC Dallas.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: With his first career hat trick against the Red Bulls, Toronto defender Justin Morrow earned Player of the Week honours for the second time this season.

It was just the second time in league history that a defender has scored three goals in a game. He joins the Galaxy's Jose Vazquez, who had a hat trick in 1997.

Morrow has eight goals this season to lead all league defenders.

"I think Justin has really evolved over his time here, before playing with us he was a stay-at-home left back, not really attacking very much. Over the course of time we got him to push forward and really start to attack," Vanney said. "We obviously switched him to a wingback, and now we can't get him out of the front of the goal. He is one of the most eager players to get to the back post and get to the goal."

COACHING HOT SEAT: There have already been an MLS-record five head coaches dismissed this season: New England's Jay Heaps, Colorado's Pablo Mastroeni, San Jose's Dominic Kinnear, Salt Lake's Jeff Cassar and the Galaxy's Curt Onalfo.

The list may get longer when the season winds to a close. There are persistent rumours about Montreal's Mauro Biello, but the Impact remain in play for a playoff spot.

By Anne M. Peterson, The Associated Press