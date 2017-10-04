Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins agrees to extension

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan has agreed to a contract extension with longtime softball coach Carol Hutchins through the 2022 season.

The school announced the deal Wednesday. Athletic director Warde Manuel says Hutchins will finish her career at Michigan.

Hutchins is the winningest coach in NCAA softball history, with a career mark of 1,527-491-5. She is also the winningest coach in the history of Michigan athletics. She won a national title in 2005.

The Wolverines have made it to the Women's College World Series in 12 of the past 23 seasons.