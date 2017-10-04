Marleau scores twice in Maple Leafs debut

The Leafs went ahead 2-0 at 17:40 after Bozak went up against Scheifele in a faceoff, got his stick on the loose puck and sent a backhand pass to Van Riemsdyk for his quick, low shot.

Nylander used Toronto's 10th shot of the game to make it 3-0 at 18:23.

Winnipeg outshot the Leafs 17-11 in the opening period and took its fourth power play of the game into the second period, but couldn't solve Andersen.

The netminder stopped Shawn Matthias on a breakaway and later stretched out his arm while lying on the ice to make another save.

On the other end of the ice, Mason was beat again after Matthews sent a pass across to Marleau, who went in alone, did a little stickhandling and flipped a backhand shot into the net at 8:32.

By the end of the middle period, Winnipeg was 0 for 6 on the power play, Toronto was 1 for 2 and the Jets had the 27-19 shot advantage.

Marleau had his second goal after Kadri went down the ice into the corner and fed a pass back to the veteran newcomer to score just 36 seconds into the third.

Marner took advantage of his team's fourth power play of the game to stretch the lead 6-0 at 8:07.

Scheifele broke the goose egg when he took a Patrik Laine pass across the front of the net and beat Andersen to make it 6-1. A Matthews goal 26 seconds later and Perreault's at 12:57 rounded out the rout.

Winnipeg heads out for a three-game road trip starting in Calgary Saturday. Toronto begins a three-game homestand Saturday against the New York Rangers.

By Judy Owen, The Canadian Press