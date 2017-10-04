Oilers honour victims of Edmonton attack

EDMONTON — An Edmonton police officer attacked last weekend was honoured by the Oilers ahead of their home opener against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

Constable Michael Chernyk received a standing ovation as he walked on to the ice during a pre-game ceremony and stood beside anthem singer Robert Clark for his performance of O Canada.

Chernyk was handling crowd control at a Canadian Football League game on Saturday night when he was hit by a speeding car that rammed through a barrier and sent him flying five metres through the air.

The driver got out, pulled out a large knife and began stabbing Chernyk, a 10-year veteran of the police force, as he was lying on the ground. Chernyk fought back and the suspect fled on foot.