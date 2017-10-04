OHL: Jordan Kyrou shootout hero for Sting

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Adam Ruzicka had a pair of goals in regulation time and Jordan Kyrou scored in the shootout as the Sarnia Sting edged the Owen Sound Attack 6-5 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Kyrou also scored in regulation for the Sting (4-1-0), while Brady Hinz and Jordan Ernst chipped in as well.

Nick Suzuki struck twice for Owen Sound (2-0-2), while Maksim Sushko, Zachary Roberts and Matthew Struthers also found the back of the net.

Justin Fazio made 39 saves for Sarnia. Mack Guzda stopped 26 shots for the Attack.