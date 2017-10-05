WHL Roundup: Nagy, Royals down Rockets

KELOWNA, B.C. — Regan Nagy scored a hat trick as the Victoria Royals defeated the Kelowna Rockets 8-3 on Wednesday night in Western Hockey League action.

Yan Khomenko added a pair of goals for the undefeated Royals (5-0-0) with Dante Hannoun, Ryan Peckford and Jared Legien rounding out the attack.

Dillon Dube, Kole Lind and Conner Bruggen-Cate had goals for Kelowna (2-1-1).

Griffen Outhouse stopped 26 shots for the win in net. James Porter combined with Brodan Salmond for 18 saves for the Rockets.