No. 1 Alabama aims for fifth straight win over Texas A&M

No. 1 Alabama (5-0, 2-0 SEC) at Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0), Saturday, 7:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Line: Alabama by 26 1/2.

Series record: Alabama leads 7-2.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Alabama is trying to keep rolling after dominating Southeastern Conference opponents Vanderbilt and Mississippi by a combined 125-3. The Aggies have already regrouped from a difficult opening loss to UCLA and can stamp themselves at SEC Western Division contenders with an upset in this one.

KEY MATCHUP

Alabama's defence against Texas A&M's running game. Led by RB Trayveon Williams, the Aggies trail only the Crimson Tide in rushing offence among SEC teams. Alabama is tops in the league in run defence, allowing an average of 73.8 yards on the ground with only one rushing touchdown. Williams is the SEC's No. 2 runner with 384 yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Alabama: QB Jalen Hurts. He's facing a defence that leads the SEC with 20 sacks. Hurts presents a different challenge for pass rushers because of his ability to run. He is fifth in the league in both rushing and pass efficiency. Hurts is from Houston and said Texas A&M was among his finalists in recruiting.

Texas A&M: WR/RS Christian Kirk. The versatile threat has more than a quarter of Texas A&M's 87 receptions and four of the team's six touchdown catches. Kirk also already has a 100-yard kick return and is averaging 118.4 all-purpose yards per game.