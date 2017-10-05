Jaguars-Steelers Capsule

STEELERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (21), PASS (16)

STEELERS Defence — OVERALL (2), RUSH (23), PASS (2)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Steelers have won last three meetings between former AFC Central rivals. ... Jacksonville's last victory came in 31-29 playoff game at Heinz Field on Jan. 5, 2008. ... Jaguars haven't been over .500 after five games since 2010. ... Game features top two pass defences in NFL. Jaguars lead league with 18 sacks, Steelers rank second with 15. ... Jacksonville has 10 takeaways in four games. Jaguars had 13 in 2016. ... Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette first rookie in team history to score in each of first four games. ... Fournette is one of five rookies in NFL history with 400-plus scrimmage yards in first four games. ... Jacksonville's 47 points off turnovers are tied for NFL high. ... Jaguars have allowed NFL-low three sacks. ... Pittsburgh looking for second straight 4-1 start. ... Steelers WR Antonio Brown is second in league in receptions (30) and yards receiving (388). ... Brown's next receiving touchdown will be 51st in career, breaking tie with Hall of Famer Lynn Swann for third in franchise history. ... Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell had season-high 186 total yards last week vs. Baltimore. Bell's 1,999 yards from scrimmage during October games since 2013 are most in NFL. ... Pittsburgh DE Cam Heyward had third multi-sack game of career last week against Ravens. ... Pittsburgh LB Ryan Shazier has one takeaway in five of last eight games. ... Fantasy Tip: Pittsburgh's offence hits another gear at Heinz Field. Roethlisberger has 75 touchdowns and 20 interceptions at home since start of 2013 season. Following a slow start, WR Martavis Bryant is due for breakout.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By The Associated Press