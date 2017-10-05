Chiefs-Texans Capsule

TEXANS OFFENSE - OVERALL (17), RUSH (5), PASS (25)

TEXANS Defence - OVERALL (5), RUSH (14), PASS (9)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chiefs have won two of last three meetings. ... Kansas City has won 26 of last 30 regular-season games. ... Chiefs have not committed turnover since first offensive play from scrimmage in Week 1. ... Kansas City is fourth in NFL with 33 points off turnovers. ... Chiefs lead NFL in yards per play (6.78) and rushing (163.5 per game). ... P Dustin Colquitt has 400 punts inside 20, fourth most in NFL history. Brad Maynard is third with 439. ... RB Kareem Hunt has three 100-yard rushing games, two shy of Joe Delaney's rookie franchise record. ... Hunt leads NFL in yards per carry (7.38), yards rushing (502) and scrimmage yards per game (164.6) ... TE Travis Kelce had 111 yards receiving last week vs. Washington. He has reception in 52 straight games. ... QB Alex Smith has eight touchdown passes and no interceptions. ... LB Justin Houston has four sacks. He needs 9 1/2 more to pass Art Still (73) for third most in Chiefs history. ... Houston scored franchise-record 57 points in win over Titans last week. ... QB Deshaun Watson is only rookie in NFL history with at least seven TD passes and two rushing TDs in team's first four games. He had 283 yards passing with four TDs and rushing score against Titans to join Fran Tarkenton as only rookies in NFL history with 250 yards passing, four passing touchdowns and one rushing TD in single game. ... RB Lamar Miller had 75 yards rushing with touchdown and 56 yards receiving with another score against Titans. Ranks fifth in AFC with 257 yards rushing. ... WR DeAndre Hopkins had 10 catches for 107 yards for first 100-yard game this season last week. He leads NFL with 31 receptions. ... DE Jadeveon Clowney has had three sacks, forced fumble and fumble return for touchdown in last two games combined. ... DE J.J. Watt does not have sack this season but has 4 1/2 sacks, forced fumble and fumble return combined in last three meetings with Kansas City. ... LB Bernardrick McKinney had eight tackles and sack in last game against Chiefs. ... S Andre Hal had two interceptions last week for his second career multi-interception game. ... Rookie LB Dylan Cole had first career sack and interception return for TD last week. ... Fantasy Tip: DE J.J. Watt does not have sack this season but has 4 1/2 sacks, forced fumble and fumble return combined in last three meetings with Kansas City. Houston defence could be good choice.

By The Associated Press