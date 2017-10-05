Bills-Bengals Capsule

BENGALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (23), PASS (19)

BENGALS Defence — OVERALL (3), RUSH (17), PASS (3)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Teams meet for seventh time in nine seasons. ... Bills trying to go 4-1 for first time since 2011. ... Sean McDermott could become first Bills coach to win four of first five games. ... Buffalo is only NFL team that hasn't trailed by six or more points. It has held all four opponents under 17 points, franchise record to start season. ... Bills allowing 13.5 points per game, fewest in NFL. Bengals third at 16.8 per game. ... Bills have allowed only four TDs in opponents' 11 possessions inside 20, third best in league. ... Rookie CB Tre'Davious White leads NFL with eight passes broken up. .. Bills have been held under 300 yards offence in last three games. ... Bills have gone club-record 15 quarters without turnover. ... During Bills' win at Paul Brown Stadium last season, Tyrod Taylor threw for 166 yards and ran for 39. Bills rushed for 183 overall. ... Taylor threw for TD in win over Falcons and tries for third straight week with passer rating above 100. ... TE Charles Clay had 112 yards receiving vs. Falcons, second-highest career total. ... Bengals trying to reach playoffs after starting 0-3. Last season, Detroit and Miami reached playoffs after 2-3 starts. ... Andy Dalton 3-1 career vs. Bills with passer rating of 85.6. ... Dalton's passer rating of 146 vs Browns was second highest of career. ... In last two games, WR A.J. Green has 15 catches for 174 yards and two TDs with new offensive co-ordinator Bill Lazor calling plays. ... Bengals' defence ranks third in yards, points allowed. ... Defence has held opponents without first down on 20 of 47 possessions, fourth best in league. ... Bengals have sack in 33 straight regular-season games, longest active streak in league. ... Fantasy Tip: Bills K Stephen Hauschka has field goals of 45, 49, 55, 53, 27, 24, 56 and 55 yards. Against this stingy defence, he could get several long-range chances.

