Seahawks-Rams Capsule

RAMS OFFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (15), PASS (5)

RAMS Defence — OVERALL (27), RUSH (30), PASS (13)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Blossoming West Coast rivalry continues as Seahawks go for first victory over Rams in Los Angeles. Seattle has lost three of last four to Rams, but won most recent meeting last December. ... Rams beat Seahawks 9-3 last September in regular-season home opener at Coliseum. ... Seahawks had NFL's top offence for past two games, racking up 910 yards vs. Tennessee and Indy. ... Seattle DE Cliff Avril will miss game after injuring spine, neck while making diving tackle. He's missed only one other game in five seasons with Seahawks. ... Top Seattle rusher Chris Carson went on IR with ankle sprain, broken leg. ... Seahawks QB Russell Wilson expected to make 85th consecutive start. He has 11 career 300-yard passing games, but only one vs. Rams, back in 2014. ... Seahawks are NFL-best 22-6 in games played prior to their bye week. ... Rams also started 3-1 last year, but finished 1-11. ... Rams off to eye-catching start with revitalized offence under new coach Sean McVay, leading league with 142 points. ... LA RB Todd Gurley is back in dynamic 2015 Offensive Rookie of the Year form, gaining 215 yards from scrimmage vs. Dallas. ... Gurley's 596 yards rushing/receiving are second-highest total in NFL, and most by Ram in first four games since Marshall Faulk had 615 in 2001. ... Rams K Greg Zuerlein made franchise-record seven field goals vs. Dallas. He hasn't missed all season. ... Rams LB Robert Quinn has 11 sacks in 10 career games vs Seattle. ... Rams wearing blue-and-yellow throwback uniforms vs. Seattle at Coliseum for second straight season. ... Fantasy Tip: Seattle RB Thomas Rawls could be ready for breakout game with Carson out. Pete Carroll indicated Rawls is expected to play extensively vs. Rams' unimpressive run defence.

___

AP NFL websites: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By The Associated Press