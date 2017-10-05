Newton apologizes in Twitter video post for sexist comments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cam Newton apologized Thursday night in a Twitter video post for sexist comments made to a female reporter.

"After careful thought, I understand that my word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women," the Carolina Panthers quarterback said at the start of the nearly two-minute video. "To be honest, that was not my intentions. And if you are a person who took offence to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you."

On Wednesday when Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue asked the 2015 NFL MVP about wide receiver Devin Funchess' route running, Newton laughed and said, "It's funny to hear a female talk about routes. It's funny."

The NFL released a statement Wednesday saying that Newton's response to the question was "just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league."

But it doesn't appear there will be any punishment handed out to Newton.

"I think there are conversations going on at the club level with the appropriate people, with the Panthers," NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said in a conference call Thursday. "I don't want to anticipate the league stepping in there."

Dannon, the maker of Oikos yogurt, cut ties with spokesman Newton on Thursday. Company spokesman Michael Neuwirth released a statement saying it was "shocked and disheartened" at the former league MVP's behaviour and comments.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera addressed the situation briefly during his press conference Thursday, saying, "I think Cam made a mistake. I understand he had a conversation where he pretty much said he shouldn't have said what he said."

Rodrigue issued a statement Wednesday evening saying she and Newton did speak after the news conference, but said the quarterback didn't apologize for his remarks.

Rodrigue was back in the locker room Thursday, flanked by Mike Persinger, the executive sports editor of The Charlotte Observer.