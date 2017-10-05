Raptors sign Powell to 4-year extension

TORONTO — Norman Powell will play for the Toronto Raptors for the forseeable future.

Toronto signed the 24-year-old athletic combo guard to a four-year contract extension on Thursday, a team official confirmed Thursday. Beginning in the 2018-19 season, the deal is reportedly worth US$42 million.

The UCLA product was drafted 46th overall in 2015, has steadily worked his way up the rotation and is expected to compete for a starting position this season.

He averaged 8.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in 76 games with Toronto last season, and 5.6 points in 49 games the previous season.