Jaguars WR Lee misses 2nd straight practice with sore ribs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee missed a second consecutive practice Thursday, raising questions about his availability Sunday at Pittsburgh.

Lee injured ribs on the right side of his body when New York Jets linebacker Demario Davis tackled him in the fourth quarter last week. Lee later dropped a third down pass in overtime that would have put the Jaguars (2-2) in field-goal range.

Lee has 13 receptions for 159 yards this season. He also is tied for the NFL lead with four dropped passes.

Lee says "I'm straight. It's cool. It's not too crazy. A little more aggravated more than it was."