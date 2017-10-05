UAB players to bear names of seriously ill kids on jerseys

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The UAB Blazers will be sporting children's names on their jerseys for homecoming.

The back of each jersey Saturday against Louisiana Tech will bear the name of a child who has been served by Children's Harbor.

Children's Harbor, located a block from UAB's campus, works with seriously ill children and their families for no cost. Children's Harbor is located inside the Benjamin Russell Hospital for Children in Birmingham and at the camp facility at Lake Martin in Alexander City, Alabama.

The Blazers football team adopted Children's Harbor as one of its community charities last year. The team makes regular trips to the hospital to visit children.