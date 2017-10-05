Ravens, Raiders seek turnarounds after back-to-back losses

"I'm looking at it as an opportunity that's before me right now," Manuel said. "I'm not necessarily looking for a second chance."

BEASTLY CHALLENGE: The Ravens yielded 144 yards rushing to Le'Veon Bell last week, and now they face the prospect of going up against Marshawn Lynch.

"We've got 'Beast Mode' this week. You definitely don't want to (try to) get back on track with this guy," linebacker Terrell Suggs said. "But when it is tough on everybody else, it is just right for us."

Lynch was limited to 12 yards on nine carries against Denver and ranks 33rd in the NFL with 151 yards rushing. The Ravens know he's better than that.

"Marshawn Lynch is one of the best running backs in the league," Harbaugh said. "He has a very unique style; he is a very violent runner. He never stops turning, and he breaks tackles."

SLOW STARTS: The Raiders have struggled to get started the past two games, failing to manage a single first down in either first quarter against Washington or Denver. That marked the first time since 2008 Oakland failed to get a first down in consecutive first quarters.

"We're a better unit than we've shown offensively the last two weeks. No question," coach Jack Del Rio said. "It hasn't been good enough and it's led directly to losses, two losses."

MISSING BRANDON: The Ravens will play a third straight game without 340-pound nose tackle Brandon Williams, the force in the middle of the defensive line. Williams has been sidelined with a foot injury, so Michael Pierce is attempting to fill the void.

"He's our tone setter," Pierce said of Williams. "That's something that I've been focusing on, especially last week. I had to come out there, get the guys ready to go and just be a primary playmaker for this defence."

THIRD-DOWN WOES: Figuring out third down on both sides of the field will be important for the Raiders this week. Oakland has converted 2 of 23 third-down tries on offence the past two games as the running game hasn't stagnated, leading to too many long-yardage situations. Defensively the Raiders are tied for sixth worst, allowing conversions on 45.6 per cent of third downs.

___

AP Sports Writer David Ginsburg in Baltimore contributed to this report

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Josh Dubow, The Associated Press