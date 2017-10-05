Headley replaces Ellsbury as Yankees DH against Indians

CLEVELAND — New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi made a slight tweak to his lineup for the AL Division Series, starting Chase Headley at designated hitter over Jacoby Ellsbury.

Headley has a .278 career average with six RBIs against Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer going into Game 1 Thursday night.

"We look at at-bats against the starting pitcher, and his at-bats have been a little bit better than Jacoby's," Girardi said. "That's why we went in this direction."

Girardi said the DH role could change on a game-to-game basis. Ellsbury was the team's DH in the wild-card win on Tuesday over the Minnesota Twins.