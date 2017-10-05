Rush hour: Top pick Garret to make debut for winless Browns

Defensive tackle Danny Shelton, also expected back from a calf injury, can't wait to see what Garrett will do.

"I think he will have a lot of impact," Shelton said. "We are just focusing on being dominant up front so we can help out the team."

The Jets don't have much film on Garrett to prepare for him, but they know all about him.

"He's a talented player," said Jets quarterback Josh McCown, making his return to Cleveland after being released by the Browns. "There's a reason why you go No. 1 overall, and we understand that, and the O-line will be ready to go. You have to make sure you have different people on him to slow him down."

Beyond Garrett's highly anticipated debut, here are some other things to watch as the Browns and Jets for the third straight year:

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Jets running backs Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire combined for 256 yards rushing in the 23-20 victory over Jacksonville last week. The two might handle the bulk of the carries again.

With Matt Forte sidelined with turf toe, Powell made the most of his opportunity, rushing for a career-high 163 yards, breaking off a 75-yard TD run. Rookie Elijah McGuire had 93 yards, including a 69-yard TD — marking the fifth time teammates each rushed for scores of at least 69 yards in the same game.

"All week we talked about establishing the run game," said McGuire, a sixth-round pick from Louisiana-Lafayette. "We did that for the past few weeks, and we just wanted to build off those weeks into that game, and that's exactly what we did."

WIDE-OPEN: Cleveland's wide receivers haven't been giving rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer much help. The unit, which lost 2016 first-round pick Corey Coleman to a broken hand, has been plagued by dropped passes, broken routes and minimal production.

Veteran off-season signing Kenny Britt has been a major disappointment, and Jordan Leslie is on IR after tearing his hamstring.

The Browns signed speedster Bryce Treggs off Philadelphia's practice squad this week and he may face the Jets.

JUST JOSHIN': McCown spent the past two seasons with the Browns, winning once in 11 starts. He already has two victories with the Jets.

The 38-year-old quarterback had one year remaining on his contract, but was cut by Cleveland. He's not looking for revenge.

"It's early and not unlike the situation that we were in when we got to Cleveland, just understand that they are trying to build something and move forward with their program," he said. "Sitting here at 2-2, I feel pretty good, but we have a long way ahead and a lot of season left."

STILL SEARCHING: The Jets rank 30th with six sacks, none from defensive linemen Muhammad Wilkerson or Leonard Williams.

New York has also been abysmal against the run, ranking 29th in yards allowed. Defensive co-ordinator Kacy Rodgers isn't happy about that, and he let his guys know it.

"We got challenged this week by coach Rodgers coming up to the D-line telling us where we're ranked and we've got to handle that and execute our jobs as far as stopping the run," Wilkerson said. "We're going to accept the challenge and do our jobs."

