Titans eager to prove giving up 57 points was an aberration

NASHVILLE — Tennessee defensive co-ordinator Dick LeBeau is not someone to sweep a poor performance under the rug or ignore any issues.

Though it would be hard for anyone to ignore giving up 57 points in one of the worst defensive performances in franchise history. That one left a mark.

A still smarting LeBeau promised Thursday the Titans will be much better than that starting Sunday in Miami.

"That's not us," LeBeau said. "We're going to prove that's not us."

New England beat the Titans 59-0 on Oct. 18, 2009, for the worst loss in franchise history, and thanks to a couple touchdown runs by Marcus Mariota, the final margin in last week's 57-14 loss to Houston stands as the sixth-worst margin of defeat for a franchise that started playing in 1960.

It's not so much that the Titans gave up 445 yards but gave up six touchdowns and three field goals.

"We played a very poor game. Let them hold the ball, let them go on long drives, never gave our offence a chance to get the ball back," LeBeau said. "You're not going to have success if we don't play better than that. That's my take on it."

Thanks to all those points, the Titans (126) now rank ahead of only New England (128) and Indianapolis (136) for the most points allowed through four games. Tennessee now is giving up 31.5 points per game in a category that LeBeau wanted improvement this season after tying for 16th in 2016 giving up 23.6 points a game.

None of the Titans (2-2) were happy with a performance that had safety Kevin Byard eager to get back on the field Monday if only to erase the painful memory from his mind. That makes waiting until kickoff Sunday against the Dolphins (1-2) a challenge.

"It's definitely going to be an eager feeling for the guys on defence to want to get out there and show that last Sunday that definitely wasn't us," Byard said.