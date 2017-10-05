BIG TEN SPOTLIGHT: Dominant 'D,' a conference characteristic

Twenty-five years ago, Pat Fitzgerald was a two-way player for Sandburg High School in Orland Park, Illinois, in the southwest part of the suburban crescent around Chicago.

He soon blossomed into a star linebacker for Northwestern, leading the once-woebegone Wildcats to consecutive Big Ten championships. He won the Chuck Bednarik Award as the national defensive player of the year twice in a row. He even bounced back from a badly broken leg to reach the second round of accolades.

Fitzgerald was not drafted, though, and never made it in the NFL. He found his calling in coaching, of course, with this being his 12th season running the program he used to play for. Back then, the capability of the defences around the conference couldn't match the compilation of talent on that side of the ball in the Big Ten these days.

"First of all, we all wore neck rolls back then, and we didn't really play too far outside of the tackle box," Fitzgerald said, laughing at the reflection. "So the game has changed a ton."

With the Wildcats preparing this week to face Penn State star Saquon Barkley on Saturday, Fitzgerald described a conversation with recruiting assistant Bryan Payton during which he compared Barkley's style to mid-1990s Michigan running back Tshimanga Biakabutuka.

"Only guys in the neck roll generation know who that cat is, but Bryan knew who he was so we were having a great chuckle," Fitzgerald said, before offering his assessment of 2017: "Defensively, I think these young men are incredible athletes. The speed of the game, the size, the strength, it's not even close. It's a much more athletic game than it was 25 years ago. We had some good athletes, but nothing like now."

The best high school players are still usually the quarterbacks, but the best prep athletes are more often limited to one side of the ball. That has allowed many of the defensive ends, linebackers and safeties to develop faster at their respective positions in college. The overall physical condition of players is simply more advanced, too, providing an upgrade at any position from a quarter-century ago. Pass-happy, high-octane offences are also potentially harder to maintain in this part of the country than in the south or the west given the unpredictable weather over the last half of the regular season, making the creation of a solid if not dominant defence a must for any Big Ten team with aspirations beyond a mid-tier bowl game.

"I don't know if you can have great football teams without great defences. They sort of go hand in hand. You've got to be able to play defence, tackle well, apply pressure and all these different things that go along with it," said Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio, who's trying to restore the Spartans defence among the national elite after a few years of uncharacteristic vulnerability. "We're still in that phase of seeing who we are right now, so I'm not counting us into that category yet. I think there's still some things that we need to prove, but we're playing hard and we're playing with confidence."

Whatever the reasons, Big Ten teams are as serious about and successful on defence as any conference, if not the industry leader.

The conference has five of the top 15 of the 130 FBS teams in yards allowed per game: Michigan (No. 1), Wisconsin (No. 4), Michigan State (No. 5), Minnesota (No. 12) and Penn State (No. 13). The league also accounts for six of the top 25 in points allowed per game: Penn State (No. 3), Michigan and Wisconsin (tied for No. 8), Minnesota (No. 11), Ohio State (No. 16) and Michigan State (No. 21).