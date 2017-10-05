Arizona picks Taijuan Walker to start Game 1 vs. Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — Taijuan Walker will start Arizona's NL Division Series opener against the Dodgers after the craziness of the Diamondbacks' wild-card game depleted their pitching staff.

Manager Torey Lovullo announced his choice Thursday for the game Friday night against Los Angeles' Clayton Kershaw.

Walker is stepping up after presumptive starter Robbie Ray was forced to throw 2 1/3 innings in the Diamondbacks' wild 11-8 victory over Colorado on Wednesday night. Ray had to come on in relief after ace Zack Greinke couldn't get through four innings against the Rockies.

Walker went 9-9 with a 3.49 ERA in 28 starts during his first season with Arizona.