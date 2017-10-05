Chris Paul helps Rockets rout Shanghai Sharks

Josh Akognon led Shanghai with 27 points, and Nick Minnerath had 22.

Shanghai shooting guard Jimmer Fredette watched the game from the bench with a knee injury. Fredette, who was named the regular-season international MVP last year while averaging 37.6 points, agreed to a new deal with Shanghai in July.

TIP-INS

Sharks: Shanghai lost last year's exhibition game to the Rockets at the Toyota Center 131-94 behind 33 points from Fredette. ... Shanghai was outscored 62-30 in the paint and 21-4 in transition.

Rockets: Power forward Ryan Anderson (right hip contusion) and centre Tarik Black (left knee soreness) were both out with injuries. ... Veteran off-season additions P.J. Tucker and Luc Mbah a Moute provided a glimpse of Houston's new-look improved perimeter defence. Tucker had four steals in 21 minutes, while Mbah a Moute had 12 points in 16 minutes off the bench.

DOUBLE-DIGIT ASSISTS

With both Paul and Harden registering double-digit assists on Thursday night, D'Antoni was asked if he imagines that will happen often in the regular season, with both players putting up that stat line in sharing the ball.

"Oh, yeah," D'Antoni said. "It's just a matter of making shots. If we can make our shots, everyone gets assists. There's no reason why they shouldn't do it."

When Paul was asked the same question, he said he wasn't interested in the assists stats as long as the ball movement is good and the team is winning.

"I don't care, I don't know," Paul said. "It's all about feel and getting open shots."

CAPELA'S ROLE

Paul said he has had conversations with Rockets centre Clint Capela, encouraging him to be a more vocal leader on defence and having confidence in his abilities. He uses former teammate DeAndre Jordan as an example of how an athletic big man can transform a defence as a vocal leader.

"A lot of people forget how far D.J. came -- he became the leader of the defence," Paul said. "Everybody is their own man, but Clint is more than capable and he knows how to play. We're going to need him to be the leader of our defence."

UP NEXT

Sharks: Begin their Chinese Basketball Association season Oct. 22 at Guangzhou.

Rockets: Visit the New York Knicks on Monday night for their third of five preseason games.

By The Associated Press