OHL Roundup: Wells, Petes beat Firebirds

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Dylan Wells stopped 46 shots to lead the Peterborough Petes past the Flint Firebirds 3-1 on Thursday night in Ontario Hockey League action.

Adam Timleck knocked in the game-winning goal for the Petes (3-2-0) 30 seconds into the second period. Logan DeNoble and Jonathan Ang also scored.

Jake Durham had the lone goal for Flint (3-1-0) and Garrett Forrest turned away 47 shots.

The Firebirds' Nicholas Caamano was given a match penalty for checking from behind at 18:20 of the third period.