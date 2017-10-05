QMJHL Roundup: Foreurs get past Drakkar 6-2

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Yan Dion had two goals and an assist and Eienne Montpetit stopped 36 shots to lift the Val-d'Or Foreurs past the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 6-2 on Thursday night in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Jeremy Michel, David Noel, Adam Cheezo and Mathieu Nadeau rounded out the attack for the Foreurs (2-3-1).

Christopher Benoit and Jordan Martel scored for Baie-Comeau (2-3-0). Justin Blanchette turned aside 29 shots.

Val-d'Or's Alexandre Couture was ejected in the third period after a major penalty for checking from behind.