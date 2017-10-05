Bauer power: Indians baffle Judge, Yanks 4-0 in ALDS opener

He struck out Judge in the first watching a curveball before fanning Gary Sanchez with pitch way off the plate.

Bauer struck out Judge again in the fourth, but the All-Star reached on a wild pitch. Bauer, though, regrouped by getting Sanchez to bounce into a double play before he freezing Didi Gregorius for his sixth strikeout.

Bauer got help from All-Star-second baseman-turned-centre fielder Jason Kipnis, who made a diving catch to rob Chase Headley in the third. As Kipnis slowly got to his feet, Bauer raised both arms above his head, pumped his fist and screamed to salute his teammate.

Bruce gave the Indians a 3-0 lead in the fourth with a towering homer to right.

After Edwin Encarnacion walked, Gray came inside with a 0-1 fastball and Bruce got around on it. As his shot cut through the fall night, Judge appeared as if he might be able to make a play near the wall, but the 6-foot-7 slugger could only watch as Bruce's shot sailed into the seats.

Bruce nearly caught Encarnacion on the bases, and as he finished a home-run trot that was more of a sprint, Cleveland's fans hollered "Bruuuuuuuce" like a crowd at a Springsteen concert.

The Indians are 43-9 since Bruce arrived in an Aug. 9 trade from the New York Mets.

Because of his personality and unorthodox training techniques, it took Bauer some time to feel comfortable with his Cleveland teammates. But they've grown to appreciate both his quirky ways and the fact that he's a gamer.

Bauer said Wednesday that he was "miserable" and depressed earlier this season, when he was struggling and unable to help the Indians.

"It was like I was on the team but didn't feel like I was contributing, which is a terrible feeling for any competitor," he said. "You want to be one of the main guys out there with your teammates and contributing."

He's doing his part now.

KLUBER ON DECK

The plan to have their ace start Game 2 — and in Game 5, if necessary — has been in the works for weeks. Kluber, who pitched on short rest three times in last year's post-season, doesn't care when he gets the ball.

"To me, it's not about me wanting to pitch the first game or wanting to pitch the second game," said Kluber, who went 18-4 with a 2.25 ERA this season. "It's about us winning three games before they do."

KING AND HIS COURT

For the second straight year, LeBron James and the Cavaliers came to the ballpark to root on the Indians, their downtown next-door neighbours.

James wore a red, hooded sweat shirt and waved to the crowd when he was shown on the scoreboard.

By Tom Withers, The Associated Press