Xiao wins gold in men's all-around at worlds

MONTREAL — China's Ruoteng Xiao is the new men's all-around champion after winning gold on Thursday night at the artistic gymnastics world championships.

Xiao finished with a score of 86.933 points ahead of compatriot Chaopan Lin (86.448) and Kenzo Shirai (86.431) of Japan, who took bronze.

Zachary Clay of Chilliwack, B.C., finished 21st for his best result at a world championship. His best performance was on the pommel horse, where he scored 13.566, putting him in ninth position on that apparatus.

"I was so happy with the result today," said Clay. "The crowd today especially was phenomenal. Every event — right before I presented, and right after — the crowd was just going crazy and it was amazing."