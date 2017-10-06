SC coach Frank Martin eager to build on Final Four run

"Outside of that, everyone else is new, right?" Martin joked.

South Carolina will add Delaware transfer Kory Holden, freshman David Beatty and graduate transfers Frank Booker of Florida Atlantic and Wesley Myers of Maine to its backcourt.

Holden spent last season on the sidelines because of NCAA transfer rules. Martin said the junior is itching to make his mark after watching the Final Four run from the bench.

Booker and Myers were brought in for their experience.

Booker started his career at Oklahoma where he averaged 5.1 points a game in two seasons and helped the Sooners reach the NCAA Tournament's round of 16 in 2015.

Myers spent two seasons at Niagara before transferring to Maine where last season he averaged 16.7 points and 4.5 rebounds.

What Martin has liked about the fresh faces is how well they retain teaching by the staff. If Martin corrects technique on one drill, they don't repeat the error the next time.

"That's huge," Martin said. "In a game situation in a timeout, you tell them we're going to run this to the right. When kids can't embrace that, it's hard to make in-game adjustments."

The Gamecocks' strength early figures to be down low where last year's starters in 6-foot-9 forward Chris Silva and 6-10 Maik Kotsar return.

Both have added strength and polish to their game, Martin said.

Martin is confident everyone on the roster will build on last year's run

"The guys have been great," Martin continued. "Unbelievable spirit. There's an enthusiasm on our team right now. Last year's team has a lot to do with that. But it's fun, fun group of guys."

By Pete Iacobelli, The Associated Press