No. 9 Badgers looking to continue dominance over Nebraska

OLD FRIENDS FACE OFF

Nebraska coach Mike Riley will go against one of his best coaching friends in Chryst. Riley hired Chryst as an assistant with San Antonio of the old World League of American Football in 1991. Chryst, 51, later was Riley's offensive co-ordinator at Oregon State and tight ends coach with the San Diego Chargers.

"I won't say I taught him," said Riley, 64. "Paul and I did a lot of work together strategically, conceptually on football for many years. It was a great mutual educational experience in football working with him."

FREEDOM TROPHY

Wisconsin is 3-0 against Nebraska since the teams started playing for the Freedom Trophy in 2014. The Badgers have won 14 of their last 15 trophy games since 2010, going 7-0 against Minnesota and 4-1 against Iowa.

"We want to keep all three trophies in our locker room," linebacker Garret Dooley said. "That's part of our goals. So everyone has to come out with their heads on fire and go out and play the kind of football we're used to."

INJURY UPDATE

Wisconsin TE Troy Fumagalli (leg) and DE Isaiahh Loudermilk (leg) are questionable. Nebraska CB Chris Jones (knee) practiced in pads this week for the first time since getting hurt in July and has been cleared to play in the game. S Joshua Kalu (hamstring) and OLB Marcus Newby (hamstring) are expected to play.

IMPROVING Defence

Nebraska's defence has improved since allowing 42 points in the first half of the loss at Oregon on Sept. 9. Opponents have returned three interceptions for touchdowns since then, but the defence has allowed just 23 points in the past 14 quarters. The Huskers held both Rutgers and Illinois under 200 yards of total offence.

DOMINANT Defence

Wisconsin's eight sacks against Northwestern last week were its most in a game since 2001.

"The numbers are great, but our D-line and linebackers pride themselves on getting to the quarterback," linebacker T.J. Edwards said. "I'd love if we could do that every game, but it's going to be tough as the games go on."

The Badgers are allowing just 247 yards a game to rank fourth nationally in total defence. Since going to the 3-4 defence in 2013, the Badgers have allowed just 16.4 points a game. Only Alabama (14.6) has given up fewer points over that span.

