Campese to play for Italy at Rugby League World Cup

SYDNEY, Australia — Terry Campese has been named in the Italy squad for the Rugby League World Cup, named in a 33-man squad which also features National Rugby League players James Tedesco, Nathan Brown and Daniel Alvaro.

Jack Johns, son of former Newcastle star Matthew Johns, was also included in the squad named Friday, as was 89-test rugby union convert Mirco Bergamasco. Former Gold Coast veteran Mark Minichiello will captain the side coached by Cameron Ciraldo.

The 34-year-old Campese, who played 11 seasons for the NRL's Canberra Raiders and one test for Australia in 2008, will take on most of the playmaking duties after helping the Azzurri become the last nation to qualify for the tournament in a European round-robin last year.

A nephew of Australian rugby great David Campese, he led Italy to a 60-point trouncing of Serbia in Belgrade and almost spearheaded them to an upset of Wales in Monza, before scoring 24 points in a 76-0 rout of Russia.