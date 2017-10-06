Rivera: Newton's apology 'something that needed to be said'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers coach Ron Rivera says Cam Newton's apology for a sexist remark to a female reporter was "something that was needed to be said."

"I think it was well said and well put," Rivera said Friday. "I think it was well said and well put. I just it something we can move forward .. and start again. It's a tough set of circumstances and hopefully this can settle things so we can go forward."

Newton made his remarks during a news conference Wednesday when Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue asked the 2015 NFL MVP about wide receiver Devin Funchess' route running. The quarterback laughed and said, "It's funny to hear a female talk about routes. It's funny."

Newton issued a nearly two-minute apology on Twitter Thursday night, saying, "What I did was extremely unacceptable" and that he has "really learned a valuable lesson from this."

He hasn't directly apologized to Rodrigue.

The NFL had issued a statement Wednesday night calling Newton's comments at the news conference "just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalist who cover the league."

Newton issued his apology more than 24 hours after making his remarks, during which time he lost an endorsement deal when Dannon severed ties with him.

"After careful thought, I understand that my word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women," the Panthers quarterback said. "To be honest, that was not my intentions. And if you are a person who took offence to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you."

In the video, Newton said he's a man who strives to be a positive role model in the community and who tries to use his platform to inspire others.

He also said he takes ownership to everything that comes with that.