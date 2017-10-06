No. 14 USC ready to rebound against Oregon State

"USC is a lot of people's Super Bowl, especially a team like Oregon State, so we just got to stick to what we do," USC safety Chris Hawkins said.

Here are some things to watch as the Trojans and Beavers meet for the first time since 2014:

DARNOLD'S DOLDRUMS: Darnold threw for 164 yards against Washington State, his lowest total as a starter. Some of that can be attributed to an offensive line playing most of the game without three starters and facing a strong Washington State pass rush. Plus there's been turnover at wide receiver. Darnold will have reinforcements in both areas as left tackle Toa Lobendahn and wide receiver Steven Mitchell Jr. will return to the lineup this week. Lobendahn didn't play at Washington State due to a skin infection that required intravenous antibiotics. Mitchell has missed the last two games with a groin injury.

LA COLISEUM: Oregon State hasn't beaten USC in Los Angeles since 1960 and has lost 23 straight games at the Coliseum. Only five of those games have been decided by one possession, while USC has been ranked in the Top 25 in all but six of those meetings.

TYNER TIME: With Nall's status in doubt, senior running back Thomas Tyner could be in line for his most significant workload since playing for in-state rival Oregon against Ohio State in the 2015 national championship game. Tyner medically retired from the Ducks after shoulder surgery sidelined him for the 2015 season before transferring to Oregon State in May. A former five-star recruit, Tyner has rushed for 72 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries in three games this season. During two seasons at Oregon, Tyner rushed for 1,284 yards and 14 touchdowns, including 124 yards and two touchdowns in the 2015 Rose Bowl win over Florida State.

MISCUES: Oregon State has turned the ball over 14 times this season, the second-worst total in the FBS ahead of only San Jose State. Even worse, opponents have turned those four interceptions and 10 fumbles lost into 79 points (10 touchdowns, three field goals). The only time Oregon State hasn't allowed a score after turning the ball over came last week against the Huskies, when safety David Morris intercepted a pass to get the ball back after running back Artavis Pierce fumbled.

