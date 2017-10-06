Dodgers keep Baez on playoff roster; D-backs make 2 changes

LOS ANGELES — Relievers Pedro Baez and Ross Stripling are on the Los Angeles Dodgers' roster for their NL division series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Outfielder Joc Pederson and utility player Tim Locastro didn't make the lineup announced by Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts on Friday before Game 1 at Dodger Stadium.

Arizona made two changes to its roster from the wild-card game against Colorado, adding Game 1 starter Taijuan Walker and Pacific Coast League MVP Christian Walker while dropping outfielder Rey Fuentes and catcher Chris Herrmann.

Baez was a target of derision for Dodgers fans while posting a 2.95 ERA this season. But after two dismal appearances in early September, he didn't allow a run while striking out seven in four scoreless appearances to end the season.