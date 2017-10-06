No. 11 Washington State's first road trip at Oregon

"Oklahoma's louder, A&M's louder, Texas is on the bubble, Nebraska was definitely louder. ... LSU's is louder. I never went to Alabama. We beat Alabama, but it was at Kentucky," he said. "Depending or not whether you add the cowbells, Mississippi State's comparable, Georgia's louder, Florida's louder. Definitely that one end zone of South Carolina's louder. Tennessee's louder."

"Little Rock Arkansas, that's the loudest place I ever played. Entirely concrete structure. It's as if you held a football game in the neighbour's basement and all the kids were yelling louder than hell," he added.

The Cougars have piped in noise at practice to prepare. Leach said the team is always working on its nonverbal communications.

ANOTHER LEACHISM: Washington State fans rushed the field in Pullman following Friday night's victory, and Leach drew laughs when he described the celebration.

"It's like Woodstock, except everybody's got their clothes on," he said.

In the end, though, the Pac-12 fined Washington State $25,000 for the postgame celebration. The league cited safety in adopting a rule last year on fines for both court and field storming.

WOUNDED DUCKS: In addition to Herbert, the Ducks lost running back Royce Freeman and receiver Dillon Mitchell to injury in the first half against Cal. Both Freeman and Mitchell are starters. Oregon was already missing receiver Charles Nelson because of a right ankle sprain.

Taggart officially listed those players as "day-to-day" earlier in the week, although Freeman practiced on Thursday. Herbert's broken collarbone will keep him out for "a while," the coach said.

Junior linebacker Kaulana Apelu fractured his ankle against the Golden Bears and is out for the season.

CHEESEBURGER, CHEESEBURGER: What does going on the road mean to Cougars running back Jamal Morrow? Cheeseburgers.

The team is treated to burgers on its Alaska Airlines flights for road games. "I'm really excited to play an away game," Morrow said.

