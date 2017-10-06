Spain makes it to World Cup; Serbia unable to clinch a spot

The Serbs can still secure first place with a home win against Georgia on Monday. But Wales was only a point behind Serbia, and Ireland was another point back and still alive after defeating Moldova 2-0 in Dublin.

Wales and Ireland meet on Monday to decide their fate.

GROUP G

Spain defeated Albania with first-half goals by Rodrigo, Isco, and Thiago Alcantara in a match marked by mixed reaction toward Pique, who was booed and applauded by different parts of the crowd of nearly 30,000 fans in Alicante.

Many fans have targeted Pique for being openly critical of the Spanish government's handling of the independence referendum organized by Catalonia on Sunday, when authorities and voters confronted each other in violent clashes.

Italy's chance of winning the group ended with a surprise draw in Turin. Defender Giorgio Chiellini put the Italians ahead shortly before halftime but Macedonia substitute Aleksandar Trajkovski equalized near the end.

"The jeers at the end were deserved looking at how we played after the break," Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura said.

Liechtenstein fell at home to Israel 1-0 for its ninth straight loss. Liechtenstein has been outscored 35 to one.

GROUP I

Iceland was at the top of the group after its stunning 3-0 win at Turkey.

With Finland surprisingly holding Croatia to 1-1 away, and Ukraine taking three points from Kosovo after a 2-0 away win, the tightest group in European qualifying will have to be decided on Monday in the last round of matches.

Iceland leads with 19 points, and Croatia and Ukraine are two points behind. Turkey is out of contention with 14 as well as Finland with 8.

Iceland is a clear favourite when it hosts last-placed Kosovo in its last qualifier, while Croatia has to travel to Ukraine.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

By Tales Azzoni, The Associated Press