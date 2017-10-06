Denny Hamlin takes pole for NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte

Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR champion with eight victories at Charlotte, did not advance out of the first round and will start 25th. Johnson was considered a strong contender to win this race given his given his history, but the poor qualifying may have dealt him a tough blow.

Johnson said it will be difficult to fight his way up through the field.

"I am disappointed with tonight and I am disappointed with how we are qualifying right now," Johnson said. "We just haven't put our finger on it. But we are working hard at it."

Earnhardt Jr.'s final weekend as a full-time driver at his home track got off to a bad start after crashing on a slick surface in practice.

Track officials added a substance — called PJ11 — to the high line of the track to improve grip. Earnhardt drove his car high early in the afternoon practice session, slipped and hit the wall, prompting his Hendrick Motorsports team to pull out his backup car.

Earnhardt thought the track was too slick.

"I'm avoiding it until somebody can go up there and shows me there is a lap up there," said Earnhardt. "I ain't going near it, on purpose. Might end up it accidentally a few times, but I don't think anybody is willing to go up there without seeing somebody do it first. It's obviously very slick. It's like ice."

None of the drivers crashed during qualifying.

Martin Truex Jr. said he thinks the track surface will get better and better as the weekend progresses.

"I think we just need some cars to run on that stuff and wear it in and get the track kind of prepped," Truex said. "Certainly I don't think anyone expected it to be as challenging as it was. Maybe for the future we definitely need to look at a different way to prep the track so when we go out there guys aren't running into the wall."

