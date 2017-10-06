Tyler Duncan eagles 18th to take Safeway Open lead

NAPA, Calif. — Tyler Duncan chipped in from the fringe for eagle on the par-5 18th hole Friday to take the second-round lead in the season-opening Safeway Open.

Making his second career PGA Tour start, Duncan shot a 6-under 66 for a one-stroke lead over defending champion Brendan Steele at Silverado Resort and Spa.

Duncan, the Web.com Tour graduate who shared the first-round lead with Steele and Tom Hoge, also had seven birdies and three bogeys to reach 13-under 131.

"It's crazy, it's nothing I could have ever dreamed of," said Duncan, whose only other PGA Tour event was as a regional qualifier in the 2015 U.S. Open. "I don't think it's sunk in yet, to be honest. It's something I've dreamed about for a long time. I'm just happy to be playing here and to be in the lead is something special."

Steele had six birdies and a bogey in a 67. He's 30 under is his past six rounds in the event.

"It was really a solid day, very similar to yesterday," Steele said. "I hit a lot of good shots, rolled and a lot of good putts and was able to watch Chesson go crazy."

Chesson Hadley, who began the second round seven shots behind the leaders, broke the course record with a career-best 61 to get within two strokes. He parred the final two holes.

"It's just one of those days everything was going my way," said Hadley, the 2014 Puerto Rico Open winner who regained his tour card through the Web.com Tour. "I was hitting great shots, good putts and got some good breaks. When you get that of momentum, things just go your way.

He had an eagle, 10 birdies and a bogey. His previous career best was a 64 in the opening round of the 2015 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Graham DeLaet of Weyburn, Sask., is five shots back after a second round 67. Nick Taylor (68) of Abbotsford, B.C., and Corey Conners (69) of Listowel, Ont., are five under while Ben Silverman (71) of Thornhill, Ont., is 3 under and David Hearn (72) of Brantford, Ont., is 1 under.