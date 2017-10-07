Rendon makes key error, Nats unravel in 6th inning vs Cubs

"It's an error," he said. "It's like when you have a car accident. It's not a car 'purpose.' It's a mistake. We're human. It's definitely tough because Strasburg was pitching his tail off and they happened to get two hits after that. So it's never fun."

Strasburg said he tried his best to pick up Rendon, but Rizzo singled to right just in front of Harper, who missed 42 games with a hyperextended left knee and returned last week. Harper said he felt great and didn't blame his health for not making a catch that would've ended the inning and kept it a one-run game.

"I was just coming in, didn't want it to get past me," Harper said. "It bounced right in front of my glove and I just didn't come up with it."

After Strasburg dazzled and dominated during his first 52 pitches, the game shifted on his next several as the Cubs seized a rare opportunity on a night when the right-hander was almost unhittable. Almost.

"I think he was really in a rhythm," Bryant said. "Getting a guy on base, getting a guy in scoring position, get him out of his rhythm a little bit, I think that was huge."

With a history of first-round exits, the Nationals refused to buy into the narrative of "here we go again." But they acknowledged the sixth inning and offensive struggles contributed to them falling behind in the best-of-five series.

"That's playoff baseball," first baseman Ryan Zimmerman said. "You have to kind of do the little things right, and take advantage of the breaks you get, like they did."

Rendon gave Chicago its biggest break with his error after just seven in the field all season. But his teammates were eager to shoulder the blame and take it off Rendon's shoulders.

"I'll still want the ball hit to him tomorrow," catcher Matt Wieters said. "The bigger problem is that we couldn't put any runs up."

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

By Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press