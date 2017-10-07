4 South Africans make 100s in their 530-3 vs. Bangladesh

BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa — Four of South Africa's top five batsmen made centuries in an imposing score of 530-3 at lunch on Day 2 of the second test against Bangladesh on Saturday.

Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis completed their centuries on the second morning, following on from tons by openers Aiden Markram (143) and Dean Elgar (113) on Day 1.

Amla was 132 not out and Du Plessis 120 not out and they had put on 242 for the fourth wicket after Markram and Elgar opened with a 243-run stand. Bangladesh's bowlers were out of ideas.

Once again, as in the first test, Bangladesh won the toss and made a major error by putting South Africa in to bat. In the first game, South Africa made 496-3 declared in response. The Proteas' batters were even more dominant at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

South Africa leads the short two-test series 1-0 after a comfortable win in the first match.

Amla went to 100 with a four and from just 113 deliveries, registering a 28th test century to move past Graeme Smith and into second place alone on the all-time list of South African century-makers in test cricket. Only Jacques Kallis, with 45, has more hundreds for South Africa than Amla.

Du Plessis followed before lunch, also reaching his century with a four as the boundaries continued to flow for South Africa. In the four sessions of the test so far, South Africa has made 126-0, 130-1, 172-2 and 102-0. A 90-minute rain delay at the start of Day 2 didn't affect South Africa's dominance.

Of South Africa's top five, only Temba Bavuma missed out, dismissed for 7 on Day 1.

