Jaromir Jagr postpones Flames debut

CALGARY — Jaromir Jagr opted not to play in the Calgary Flames home-opener Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets.

Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan said the 45-year-old winger, who signed a contract Sunday and arrived in Calgary three days later, needs a couple more skates before he feels ready to get in the lineup.

Gulutzan left the decision to play up to Jagr, who ranks second in the NHL in all-time scoring behind Wayne Gretzky.

After facing the Jets at home, the Flames head out on a two-game road trip to California starting Monday in Anaheim.