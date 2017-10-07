Vikings list Bradford as questionable to play vs. Bears

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford has been listed as questionable to play in the upcoming game at Chicago.

Bradford, who has not played since the season opener because of trouble with his left knee, again took part in practice on a limited basis Saturday. Coach Mike Zimmer offered no more insight than the injury report. He even declined to confirm the decision about Bradford's status would wait until a few hours before kickoff Monday.

"We'll see," Zimmer said.

One of the coach's standard methods of deflecting questions from reporters about the status of injured players has been to say, "I don't have a crystal ball." Well, now he does. Zimmer said a Twin Cities area psychic, Ruth Lordan, recently sent him an actual crystal ball.