Rain delays start of Xfinity playoff race at Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C. — The start of the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race at Charlotte Motor Speedway has been delayed by rain.

The playoff field of 12 will be trimmed to eight following Saturday's 300-mile race.

No Xfinity drivers have earned an automatic bid into the next round so far. Justin Allgaier currently sits atop the series standings with 2,107 points, followed by William Byron and Elliott Sadler.

Qualifying was rained out Saturday.

Daniel Suarez will start on the front row Saturday alongside Ryan Blaney based on owner points.

Rain has also forced the start of the Cup series playoff race Sunday to been moved up an hour. That will give NASCAR a bigger window to complete the 500-mile event, but rains remains in the forecast.

