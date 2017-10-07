Johnson, No. 12 Auburn beat Mississippi 44-23

AUBURN, Ala. — Kerryon Johnson rushed for a career-high 204 yards and three touchdowns and No. 12 Auburn beat Mississippi 44-23 on Saturday.

Johnson and the Tigers (5-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) continued a recent tear with their third straight lopsided win over a league team. Johnson, who didn't play in the fourth quarter, has 11 touchdown runs during that hot streak.

The Rebels (2-3, 0-2) endured their second straight blowout in the state a week after losing 66-3 to No. 1 Alabama. This one was much closer, but not competitive.

The Tigers were up 35-3 at halftime before Shea Patterson and Ole Miss managed to whittle down the lead.