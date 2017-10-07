Stanley, Hawkeyes roll past Illinois 45-16

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Nate Stanley threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns and Iowa rolled past Illinois 45-16 on Saturday, snapping a two-game losing streak.

Safety Brandon Snyder added an 89-yard interception return for a score in his first game back from a knee injury for the Hawkeyes (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten), who outscored Illinois (2-3, 0-2) 35-3 in the final 30:08.

"I was just trying to take in the moment," Snyder said. "I'm just thankful to be healthy."

A successful fake punt helped Iowa take a 17-13 lead into halftime, and Snyder's pick-six came with 6:40 left in the third quarter and made it 24-16 Iowa.

Stanley found Matt VandeBerg for a 39-yard TD reception to push the lead to 15 early in the fourth quarter, and Akrum Wadley put the game away on an 18-yard touchdown run with 8:49 left.

Wadley finished with 115 yards, surpassing the 100-yard mark for the third time this season, and he added a 2-yard TD reception.

Jeff George Jr. threw for 246 yards in his first start of the season — but he also threw three interceptions without finding the end zone.

THE TAKEAWAY

Illinois: The move from Chayce Crouch to George gave the Fighting Illini some life in the first half. But big mistakes led to big plays for the Hawkeyes, who scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to turn a tight affair into a blowout. Iowa also scored 17 points off of four Illini turnovers. "We can kind of take a step back and reflect on the first half of the season," said wide receiver Nick Easley.

Iowa: Illinois entered play with the Big Ten's worst rushing attack, but the Fighting Illini carved up Iowa's front for 200 yards on the ground. Iowa's defence once again stiffened after some halftime adjustments though, and its offence finally found life in the second half. The Hawkeyes also looked like they could really use the upcoming bye week.