Robinson interception preserves Toledo's 20-15 triumph

TOLEDO, Ohio — Shakif Seymour and Art Thompkins each rushed for touchdowns and Khalil Robinson's first of two late-game interceptions sealed Toledo's 20-15 defeat of Eastern Michigan in the Rockets' Mid-American Conference home opener on Saturday.

Seymour scored from the 1-yard line, boosting Toledo (4-1, 1-0) to a 10-6 lead they never lost, and Thompkins ran in from the 18 midway through the third quarter.

Eastern Michigan (2-3, 0-2), which hasn't won in Toledo since 1999, rallied into an apparent 17-all fourth-quarter tie when Brogan Roback threw a fade into the end zone where Antoine Porter made a one-handed catch. A two-point conversion pass was overturned after review, leaving the Eagles behind 17-15.

Later, Rorback's third-and-9 pass went off the outstretched hands of Porter and into the arms of Robinson, who zig-zagged to the Eagles 22. Toledo stalled at the 3, but Jameson Vest kicked the insurance field goal.