Maxwell's big day helps Gardner-Webb top DII Shorter 42-14

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Tyrell Maxwell accounted for four touchdowns, two on the ground and two in the air, and Gardner-Webb picked up its first win of the season 42-14 over Division II foe Shorter on Saturday.

After Shorter took a 6-0 first-quarter lead on B.J. McCoy's 1-yard plunge, Maxwell scored on a 4-yard run and an 83-yard burst to give the Runnin' Bulldogs (1-4) the lead for good. Maxwell added scoring passes of 42 yards to Jackson Goodman and 27 yards to Adonus Lee in the second quarter. Maxwell, the first Gardner-Webb player to earn preseason Offensive Player of the Year honours in the Big South Conference, finished with 144 yards passing and 139 yards on the ground.

Jonathan Blackmon ran for 102 yards with a TD on seven carries for the Runnin' Bulldogs, who piled up 418 yards on the ground and outgained Shorter 579-254 overall. Gardner-Webb came into the game with 680 yards rushing through its first four games.

Tyler Pullum completed 15 of 28 passes for 194 yards and a 20-yard score to Lewis Hayes for the Hawks (0-6).