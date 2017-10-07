Florida breaks NCAA record by scoring in 366th straight game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — No. 21 Florida has set an NCAA record by scoring in its 366th consecutive game.

The Gators got on the scoreboard with Eddy Pineiro's 25-yard field goal in the second quarter against LSU on Saturday. That broke the previous mark set by Michigan (1984-2014) and tied by the Gators last week. The Wolverines played 365 games over 30 years without being shut out. Michigan's streak ended with a 31-0 loss at Notre Dame on Sept. 6, 2014.

Florida hasn't been shut out since a 16-0 home loss to Auburn on Oct. 29, 1988.

___