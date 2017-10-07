Cornell breaks 11-year losing streak to Harvard

ITHACA, N.Y. — Zach Mays hit a 27-yard field goal in the fourth quarter as Cornell scored 17 unanswered points to come from behind to beat Harvard 17-14 on Saturday, breaking an 11-year losing streak against The Crimson.

Jake Jatis had seven rushes for only 26 yards but he pushed in from the 2 in the second quarter and again in the third to tie the score 14-14 with 5:45 left in the third quarter.

Mays split the uprights with 9:58 left in the game. The Big Red forced Harvard to punt and on Harvard's next series Dylan Otolski picked off a Jake Smith pass in the final seconds.

Chris Walker led Cornell (1-3, 1-1 Ivy League), rushing for 93 yards and catching six passes for 57 yards.