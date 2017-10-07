Briscoe leads SHSU to 7th straight win over SFA 27-16

HOUSTON — Jeremiah Briscoe threw for 325 yards and one score and ran for another as Sam Houston State knocked off Stephen F. Austin 27-16 in the 92nd Battle of the Piney Woods on Saturday.

Briscoe, who rushed once in the game, made that a good one as he dropped back to pass, found an opening on the left side and sprinted 26 yards for the final score with 4:55 left to secure SHSU's seventh straight win over SFA. It is the longest win streak for either team in the series.

Briscoe threw the 85th touchdown toss of his career to take over the school record. Davion Davis caught 13 passes for 151 yards and one touchdown and Corey Avery rushed for 85 yards and a score for SHSU (4-1, 2-1 Southland Conference).

The Bearkats jumped out to a 17-0 lead before SFA closed to 17-13 late in the first half.